CPEC turns Pakistan to be a major beneficiary of OBOR: Chief Economist

KARACHI, Mar. 9 (APP)- China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

an integral part of One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, encompassing

no less than 60 countries – from Asia to Europe, has made Pakistan to

be its major beneficiary, said the Chief Economist of Pakistan, Nadeem

Javaid.

In his presentation on CPEC and its Impact on National Economy at

Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), here Thursday, he

said CPEC also a component of the infrastructural development plan of

China offers Pakistan with wide range of opportunities in terms of

employment, tourism and business.

“The opening we are being provided with makes it all the

important that we make major investment in education sector with equal attention towards law and order situation,” he said.

Dr. Nadeem Javaid extensively discussing the rationale behind

CPEC mentioned that the corridor starting from Gwadar forms the

principal strategic component for the larger infrastructural plan as

part of a major maritime route.

The Chief Economist of the country also talked about how the

country’s fundamental macroeconomic indicators were showing

improvement and also referred to various projects that make up the

Economic Corridor.

Discussing the overall socio-economic impact of CPEC for

Pakistan’s economy, he reiterated the need for investment in education

and capacity building of local youth, constituting significant

majority of the country’s population.

Earlier, Muneer Kamal, Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange and

senior member of KSBL Board of Directors) welcomed the guest speaker.

Introducing the guest speaker, he said Dr. Nadeem Javaid, the

13th Chief Economist of Pakistan holds PhD degree in Economics and an MS in Innovation and Industrial Dynamics from the University of Nice

Sophia Antipolis, France.

“Dr. Javaid has 18 years of experience in academia, financial

regulation and policy making,” said Muneer Kamal.

Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed, Rector and Dean, KSBL thanked Dr. Nadeem

Javaid and mentioned that KSBL Speaker Series program aims to enhance both inter-academia and industry-academia engagement.