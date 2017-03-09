CPEC turns Pakistan to be a major beneficiary of OBOR: Chief Economist

KARACHI, Mar. 9 (APP)- China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),
an integral part of One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, encompassing
no less than 60 countries – from Asia to Europe, has made Pakistan to
be its major beneficiary, said the Chief Economist of Pakistan, Nadeem
Javaid.
In his presentation on CPEC and its Impact on National Economy at
Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), here Thursday, he
said CPEC also a component of the infrastructural development plan of
China offers Pakistan with wide range of opportunities in terms of
employment, tourism and business.
“The opening we are being provided with makes it all the
important that we make major investment in education sector with equal attention towards law and order situation,” he said.
Dr. Nadeem Javaid extensively discussing the rationale behind
CPEC mentioned that the corridor starting from Gwadar forms the
principal strategic component for the larger infrastructural plan as
part of a major maritime route.
The Chief Economist of the country also talked about how the
country’s fundamental macroeconomic indicators were showing
improvement and also referred to various projects that make up the
Economic Corridor.
Discussing the overall socio-economic impact of CPEC for
Pakistan’s economy, he reiterated the need for investment in education
and capacity building of local youth, constituting significant
majority of the country’s population.
Earlier, Muneer Kamal, Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange and
senior member of KSBL Board of Directors) welcomed the guest speaker.
Introducing the guest speaker, he said Dr. Nadeem Javaid, the
13th Chief Economist of Pakistan holds PhD degree in Economics and an MS in Innovation and Industrial Dynamics from the University of Nice
Sophia Antipolis, France.
“Dr. Javaid has 18 years of experience in academia, financial
regulation and policy making,” said Muneer Kamal.
Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed, Rector and Dean, KSBL thanked Dr. Nadeem
Javaid and mentioned that KSBL Speaker Series program aims to enhance both inter-academia and industry-academia engagement.