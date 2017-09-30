CPEC transforms Pak-China ties into strong economic partnership: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Planning and
Development, Ahsan Iqbal has said that China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) has transformed Pak-China relationship into a
strong economic partnership.
Talking to Radio Pakistan, the Interior Minister said
CPEC is helping Pakistan to modernize its economy and providing
opportunities to learn from Chinese development experience.
He said a security force of over 15,000 personnel
has been raised for CPEC projects.
Ahsan highlighted the significance of ML-I and
expressed the hope that work on the project would start during
the ongoing year.