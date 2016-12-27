CPEC to usher new era of development in KP: Marvi Memon

BUNER, Dec 27 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) on Tuesday asserted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province would be benefitted from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alike other provinces of the country.

She said the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is committed to giving due share to every province and part of the country in CPEC project, adding the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to hide its shortcomings and failure in KP is propagating the CPEC negatively.

Addressing a press conference here at Dagar Buner Press Club, she advised PTI and its government in KP to better concentrate on its performance in the province rather doing the politics of protest, agitation and propaganda.

She said all the development projects announced and initiated by the

federal government in the province would be completed within stipulated time and the people of KP would surly get justice, she vowed.

Marvi Memon said the people always elected PML-N on the basis of its

performance and would give the mandate to the party in next general election to be held in 2018, adding that certain political forces tried to remove the PML-N from power through unfair means but failed miserably.

She said the incumbent government of PML-N believes in performance whereas PTI has done nothing good in KP except holding protests to distract general public from their failures. “KPK was a litmus test for PTI where they have failed badly,” she added.

The federal government’s performance is evident from a number of

on-going development projects that would be completed on time, thus bringing change in the lives of people.

She said the chairperson said that BISP is all set to clinch the top

position in the world as it has embarked upon updating National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) and has started payments through biometric verification system (BVS).

Currently BISP ranks as one of the top five social safety nets and has

made significant improvements in payment modes ensuring transparency and effective

service delivery since its inception. Previously payments in Buner were made through Benazir Debit Cards. Now BISP has switched over to biometric based withdrawal mechanism in Buner. In Biometric Verification System (BVS), beneficiary would present CNIC only at POS (Point of Sale) or franchisee of the partner bank and affix her thumb

impression for the withdrawal.

A system generated receipt would be given to her showing the record of payment and balance.

Chairperson highlighted that in 2008, when BISP started its operations,

payments were made mainly through Pakistan Post. Gradually, the payment system was shifted to smart cards, mobile phone banking and debit cards.

At present, she informed that 83.9 per cent of beneficiaries are drawing

their stipends through debit cards, 0.001 per cent through Mobile banking, 13 per cent through biometric mechanism and 3 per cent are still receiving funds through Pakistan Post. BISP is in the process of shifting gradually to BVS from all modes of current payment.

Later, speaking to the beneficiaries of BISP, Chairperson said that it

is always heartening to be in field with the beneficiaries and monitor the performance.

Payments through biometric verification system (BVS) would eliminate the middle man culture as BVS is the most simplified and user friendly payment mode with less security tiers as compared to other modes of payment.

The mandatory presence of beneficiary for receiving stipend would make

her empowered in true sense as per Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar’s vision of financial inclusion.