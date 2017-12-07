CPEC to strengthen Pakistan, economic zones to create jobs: Speakers

QUETTA, Dec 7 (APP):China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would strengthen Pakistan as special economic zones under the project would help create large number of jobs for youth, speakers at a seminar on Thursday said .

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo said more facilities and budget were needed for putting youth of Balochistan in schools and colleges and equip them with skills needed for future jobs in CPEC projects.

He said a large number of youth were out of educational institutions of Balochistan while only a certain percentage of students were enrolled in Madaris.

The minister said basic facilities were missing in educational institutions of Balochistan, adding the students who were out of schools had to be brought into the educational mainstream.

He said students in Madaris should be educated according to needs of modern times and should be taught present day subjects in schools and colleges.

The minister told that Balochistan had 28 technical centres but only two were functional, adding Balochistan had eight universities and spent a budget of Rs 260 billion on education, 50 of which was non-development budget.

With the present budget, it was not possible to enroll all of the children in schools, he informed.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri said skilled and educated youth were future of Balochistan and without their participation, progress could not be achieved.

He said the provincial government allocated Rs 500 million for distribution of laptops among 10,000 youth.

He said Gwadar was a blessing for people of Balochistan and Pakistan.

He urged youth to help the government in creating a literate and peaceful Balochistan and said peace was restored and terrorism was reduced in Balochistan due to efforts and sacrifices of personnel of Pakistan army and law enforcement agencies.

He said the back of the terrorists was broken and expressed hope that remaining elements will be brought to the right path.

He said the suggestions and recommendations made during the seminar by different experts would be a source of guidance for the government, which will make them part of its policy making.

The chief minister said Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a source of industrial progress and will increase trade in the region.

Youth would get jobs with the creation of economic zones under the CPEC, he added.

Zehri said the provincial government would give 25,000 jobs to youth on merit and the private sector would also assist the government in eradication of unemployment.

He said the government was working on construction of three projects including Mangi dam for removing water shortage in Quetta.

The chief minister said a water pipeline from Pat Feeder canal would provide water to the provincial capital, which would help overcome water shortage.

Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) would economically strengthen Pakistan.

He underlined the need for setting up more economic zones in Balochistan so that unemployment could be reduced.

He said the government should built more institutions so that youth get training and get jobs in CPEC projects.

He said Balochistan had a lot of resources and the government should make long term policies to utilize the human resources for building the economy.