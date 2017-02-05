CPEC to strengthen national economy: governor

MULTAN, Feb 5 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique

Rajwana on Sunday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) would strengthen the national economy and bring about

prosperity in the country.

The policies and mega projects of the incumbent government

had improved law and order in the country and the CPEC

would also create opportunities of employment for the masses,

he said.

The governor was talking to politicians, including

Maulana Asad, the son of Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Provincial

Minister for Zakat and Ushr Naghma Mushtaq, MPA Ehsanuddin

Qureshi and others here at the Circuit House.

He said the Metro Bus Service had enhanced beauty of

the city which was facilitating thousands of people daily.

Rajwana said the government was equally focusing on

education, health, sewerage and safe drinking water

facilities.

A comprehensive mechanism had been adopted to address

problems of the masses, the governor said and added that

the country would be in the list of developed countries

very soon.

He lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their matchless services

for people.

On this occasion, the governor also listened to public

problems and issued orders.