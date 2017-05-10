CPEC to serve as lifeline for national economy: Minister

RAWALPINDI, May 10(APP); Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abassi Wednesday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was crucial for country’s economic stability and prosperity.

Addressing as Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of Rawalpindi

Chamber of Commerce and Industry RCCI International Rawal Expo 2017, he said CPEC was a mega development initiative which was considering a game changer for the country and region.

“The project showes the eternal friendship and strategic partnership

between Pakistan and China and will serve as a lifeline for our economy,” he said.

The Minister said that business community was playing a vital role for

prosperity of the country and strengthening the economy.

He said that equal opportunities and incentives would be provided to

local manufacturers, industrialists and investors under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The government was committed to provide maximum facilities to Investors

and traders, he added.

He said 34 billion dollars out of 46 billion would be spent on energy and infrastructure to meet the future demands of energy under CPEC which would ultimately help Pakistan’s economy and the region would become a hub of trade and tourism.

He asked the private sector to come forward and play its due role for boosting trade and business activities.

He appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting trade and business activities by holding exhibitions.