CPEC to revolutionize economy, development of Hazara: Sardar Orangzeb

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 13 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and it would revolutionize economy and development of Hazara division.

This was stated by PML N Parliamentary Leader in KPK Assembly

Sardar Orangzeb Nalotha while talking to APP here Friday.

Nalotha said that PML N Khyber Phaktoonkhawa is united under

leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The federal government has mitigated the grievances of KPK government whereas KPK got maximum share of CPEC particularly for Hazra division, he added.

Nalotha said the federal government would establish 27 industrial zones across the country out of which eight zones would be set up only in KPK.

He said three industrial zones would be established in Manshera, one each in Ghazi, Hattar, Nowshara, Charsadds, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan.

Nalotha said the CM Khyber Phaktoonkhawa has reservations over

industrial zones to be established in Hazara under CPEC framework because he knows if these zones are established then nobody would cast vote in favour of PTI in Hazara Division.

He opined that if CM KPK would try to create hurdles in CPEC, the people of Hazara Division would ban his entry into Hazara.