CPEC to promote trade with neighboring countries

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Former Ambassador, BA Malik said on Monday CPEC would promote trade ties with neighboring countries, which would ultimately prepare the ground to make Pakistan a trade hub in the entire region.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said It is positive omen that all regional countries including Turkey want to be part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said with construction of the route, people of the area would have access to modern facilities of life, in addition to having more opportunities to get jobs to earn livelihood in a respectable manner.

He also expressed the confidence that initiatives in the area of road, energy and trade will open new vistas of opportunities for the regional countries.

He highlighted , to gain maximum benefits from CPEP, we have to improve internal situation of the country. If we improve law and order situation and control terrorism, sky is the limit for Pakistan.

Central Asian states and Turkey together could bring a boost to the CPEC, he added.

Moreover, he said Operation Zarb-e-Azb gained good results.