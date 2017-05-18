CPEC to promote common development, prosperity for regional countries: China

BEIJING, May 18 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Thursday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, would help enhance regional connectivity and promote common development and prosperity for regional countries.

“Kashmir is an issue between India and Pakistan, and hopefully will be

resolved by the two sides through dialogue and negotiation. The CPEC will not change China’s position on the Kashmir issue,” Hua Chunying made these remarks while responding to a question during her regular press briefing here.

She said, the Belt and Road Initiative was an open and cooperative one and operated under the principle of joint contribution, extensive consultation and shared benefits.

“All countries along the Belt and Road are welcome to join the initiative to share development opportunities and benefits,” she added.

The spokespersons said, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the

CPEC will help enhance regional connectivity and promote common development and prosperity for regional countries.”

To yet another question, she said, “China pursues friendly and

cooperative relations with countries around the world on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence, promoting regional connectivity being part of that”.

Hua Chunying reiterated that the CPEC had nothing to do with territorial sovereignty disputes and would not affect China’s position on the Kashmir issue.

Responding to a question about Special Envoy Lee Hae-Chan of Republic of

Korea’s meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, she said, China attached importance to the visit of Special Envoy Lee Hae-chan. This afternoon, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with him.

She hoped that the two sides could use this visit to thorough exchange views on China-ROK relations and issues of mutual interest or respective concern.

While reiterating China’s position on THAAD missile issue, the spokesperson said, China’s position on opposing the THAAD is very clear.