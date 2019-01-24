CPEC to play larger role in driving Pakistan’s economy: Global Times

BEIJING, Jan 24 (APP):Several years after its launch, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has laid a foundation for sustainable economic development through infrastructure improvement.

Perhaps now is the time to launch the second stage of the project to turn its focus to areas including industry, agriculture and socioeconomic projects, and further develop the Gwadar Port, according to a report published in Global Times on Thursday.

Some Middle East countries have shown an interest in investing in projects under the CPEC framework.