CPEC to open vast job opportunities: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Minister for Defence Khurram Dastagir on Friday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), would open vast job opportunities for the unemployed youth living in the less developed

parts of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said CPEC projects would bring prosperity for the people

of far flung areas.

Peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, he said.

He made it clear that Pakistan would not accept the security role of India in this region.

The United States should take the responsibility for resolving the issues in Afghanistan. Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism and achieved many successes through operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radal Fasaad, he said.

To a question, he said the United States and Afghan government should give answer about the

presence of “Daesh” in Afghanistan.

Pakistan was working on fencing Pak-Afghan border and no country was helping Pakistan in this regard,

he said.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would contest the 2018 elections.

Khurram Dastagir said PML-N government had put the country on path of speedy progress.

The present government was working to further strengthen the country’s defence besides economy, he added.