CPEC to open up GB for investment, tourism: Minister

ASTORE, Oct 5 (APP): Provincial Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), Dr Iqbal Khan here Thursday said that CPEC would open up the entire Gilgit Baltistan for investment and tourism in the province.

Talking to media persons here, the Minister said GB, being a gateway for CPEC, would be largely benefit from this life line project for Pakistan.

He said development of Gilgit Baltistan was the top most priority of PML-N government and record uplift projects initiated upon completion would change destiny of masses.

“Being the Minister of PWD, it was my duty to look after the ongoing and proposed development projects and ensure its early implementation for people’s benefits,” he said.

Astore would be made a model city with all basic and modern facilities of life to people at their doorsteps, he maintained.