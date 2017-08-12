CPEC to open new vistas for other countries: Mushahid Hussain

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Chairman Pak-China Institute Senator,

Mushahid Hussain Sayed Saturday said that China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open new vistas for other

foreign countries.

Talking to APP, he said that other countries in the region

would also be benefited from the project, as it would generate

economic activity and create numerous employment opportunities.

He said that investment of 54 billion dollars through CEPC

would open up ways for foreign investment as CPEC was a game-changer

and guarantor of progress.

Mushahid said that friendship between Pakistan and China had

been converted into an economic cooperation, adding the two countries

held similar opinion on regional and international matters.

He said that China had always stood with Pakistan in testing times

and proved its friendship in real terms.

He said that a new era of development and progress had ushered

in due to CPEC projects.

“The belt and road vision of the Chinese president is the vision of peace, development and progress,” he added.

Mushahid Hussain said that an economic revolution in the

region was not far away now due to the cooperation between Pakistan

and China.

He said that the whole world praised CPEC as it was the

result of joint thinking and vision of both countries.

Praising the positive role of China for peace, cooperation and development of Pakistan, Mushahid said all regional countries should cooperate for elimination of poverty, unemployment and economic

problems.