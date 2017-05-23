CPEC to open fresh vistas for hotel industry: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, May 23 (APP)- China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

project is set to pave way for fresh avenues of prosperity for Sindh

through series of opportunities including its easy and safe access to

international markets, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair.

Addressing the annual convocation of National Institute of

Culinary Art and Hotel Management, he said CPEC thus offers unique

opportunities to revitalize our hotel and hospitality industry.

The Governor said next 10 years will be a golden period

particularly for the province and its capital Karachi hence prudence

demanded that concerted efforts are made for capacity building of

local youth.

The available resources must be efficiently utilized for promotion of

hotel and hospitality industry as this is crucial to streamline opportunities created through CPEC, said a statement here Tuesday.

“Consequent to improved law and order situation in Karachi,

during last three years, hoards of foreigners can be witnessed

visiting the economic hub of the country,” he said .

“In view of the situation and growing interest of foreign

investors, alongwith other visitors, we must have a vibrant and well

groomed work force for our hotel industry and its associated sectors,”

reiterated the governor.

Sindh Governor said every part of the country is poised to benefit

due to restoration of peace coupled with stable law and order

situation that has already led to improved economic activities and

materialization of CPEC.

“This demands that we chalk-out an elaborate program to stream

line our industry of hospitality on strong and updated lines,” he

said.

Muhammad Zubair appreciated that like other institutions of

professional education, opportunities are being generated for local

youth in hotel management and associated fields.

Director General of the institute. Abdul Rahim Shaikh and its

Chief Executive Officer, Afzal Ahmad Siddiqui also addressed the

graduates.