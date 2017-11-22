CPEC to help increasing economic growth up to 7%: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz Wednesday said that despite security issues, present government successfully increased the growth rate to 5 percent and it would further be increased by two to three percent after the completion of
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
International institutions showed positive indicator for Pakistan’s economic situation and
government would leave no stone unturned to further increase the stable economic
condition, he said while addressing the inaugural session of a 2nd national
conference on “Emerging Macroeconomics Issues in Pakistan; Challenges and
Future Perspectives” organized by the Department of Economics National
University of Modern Languages (NUML) here at NUML auditorium. Prof. Dr. Naheed
Zia Khan, Dr. Waqar Masood, deans, registrar, directors, faculty members and
large number of students also attended the event.
Sartaj Aziz said that there were visible positive indicator of economic growth. He said
that energy crisis and security issues destroyed the economic activities but
now the situation was improved. “Load shedding will be eliminated by the mid of
coming year.” He confessed that exports reduced due to certain reasons and this
issue would be resolved soon.
Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (r) Zia Uddin Najam welcomed all the distinguished
guests and said that Pakistan had 60 percent youth of its population but this
asset had become a liability due to the unavailability of resources. He said
Pakistan had highest population growth rate which was also affecting the growth
rate.
Eight research papers were presented by the scholars from the various universities and
in closing session Member National Assembly Asad Umar was the chief guest and
Director General NUML Mohammad Ibrahim welcomed him.
