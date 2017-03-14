CPEC to enhance contacts of CARs with many countries of world: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would enhance contacts of

Central Asian States with many countries of the world while through this

project shortest sea route would be available from Gwadar Port to Kyrgyzstan.

The President said this while talking to Chycybai A. Tursunbekov,

Chairman of the Supreme Council, Kyrgyz Republic, who along-with a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Abdul Majeed Khan,

opposition members of Kyrgyz Parliament and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to

Pakistan Beishembiev Eirk Aidarkanovick were also present on the occasion.

The President stated that Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement

(QTTA) between Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and Kazakhstan has given new

impetus to our relations which would further increase trade and economic

cooperation.

The President highlighted that trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan

was not commensurate with location of both countries and called for making

concerted efforts to further enhance it.

The President underlined the need to enhance contacts between the

investors and business community of both countries for furthering bilateral

trade and participate in trade exhibitions of both countries.

The President underscored that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan should expand

cooperation in the fields of trade, culture, education and undertake regular

exchange of parliamentary delegations.

The President expressed optimism that CASA-1000 project would be

completed by 2018.The President called for restoration of air link between

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan to enhance people to people contacts. The President

appreciated the support of Kyrgyzstan for Pakistan’s permanent membership of

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Chairman of the Supreme Council, Kyrgyz Republic, Chycybai A. Tursunbekov said that Kyrgyzstan was keen to benefit from democratic experiences of Pakistan.

He stated that CPEC was an important project for Kyrgyzstan and closest ports for his country were situated in Pakistan. Chycybai A. Tursunbekov stated that Kyrgyzstan can cooperate with Pakistan in generation and provision of cheap electricity.