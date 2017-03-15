CPEC to create huge opportunities for development of GB

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Wednesday saod that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would create huge opportunities for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is the gateway of this mega project.

CPEC is a historic project that will change the fate of entire area, he said.