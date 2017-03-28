CPEC to connect region through trade corridor: Romanian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a major economic project linking the regional countries through vast connectivity by creating business and trade opportunities.

The Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Mr. Nicolae GOIA, said

this while talking about Pakistan-Romania relations here on Tuesday at Strategic Vision Institute (SVI). He said that Pakistan is a responsible member of international community.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan is playing very important role in fighting against the scourge of terrorism and maintaining peace in the region.

He said that Romania and Pakistan has excellent economic, political, cultural, sports and scientific relations and long standing cooperation in different fields of life.

The bilateral relation between Romania and Pakistan is based on mutual trust, adding that building trust is an important element for sound diplomatic relations.

The Ambassador said that Romania has solid and stable economic growth, adding that the huge potential and dynamism in Romania has made the country connected to Pakistan. Mr. Nicolae GOIA said, “We will continue our efforts for further strengthening the diplomatic relations with Pakistan.”

He said,”We had extremely dynamic dialogues with Pakistan for developing relations in all fields of life.” He, however, added that further steps are needed for developing economic relations with Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that Pakistani companies are encouraged to invest in Romania, adding, “We are willing to establish joint ventures.” He said that Romania is the 7th largest market among the European countries.

There is a need for people-to-people contact, adding that the exchange

of cultural groups including teams of activist, and musicians can create good understanding about each others, he added. He said that Romania is willing to increase the number of scholarships for Pakistani students.