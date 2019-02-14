CPEC to connect cultures, continents, boost economies: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan China Institute (PCI) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would connect cultures and continents, boost regional economies and improve connectivity among countries.

He was speaking at a ceremony arranged by PCI to launch an initiative “Friends of Silk Road” here on Thursday as platform of the people to bring together different segments of society, highlighting importance of cooperation between Pakistan, China and other regional countries.