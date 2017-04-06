CPEC to bring speedy progress in GB: Hafeez ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan

(GB), Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Thursday said that China Pakistan

Economic Corridor would bring about speedy economic progress and

prosperity for this region.

Talking to PTV, he said the people belonging to all segment

of society including political parties in GB, are supporting all

the development projects including CPEC.

He said that India was feeling uncomfort due to development

projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that GB held a 50,000 megawatt potential which

would be utilized for the benefit of the people of this country.

To a question regarding Kashmir, he said that India should

come forward for dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the issue of

Kashmir following the United Nations resolution.

Hafeez ur Rehman said that India was involved in human

rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He said that India was

promoting extremism while Pakistan was fighting to flush out the

menace of extremism.

To another question he said that minorities including Muslim

and Sikh living in India were facing difficulties in celebrating

their religious festivals.

The CM said that the minorities living in Pakistan were

fully enjoying the religious rights and other facilities here.