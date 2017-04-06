CPEC to bring speedy progress in GB: Hafeez ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan
(GB), Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Thursday said that China Pakistan
Economic Corridor would bring about speedy economic progress and
prosperity for this region.
Talking to PTV, he said the people belonging to all segment
of society including political parties in GB, are supporting all
the development projects including CPEC.
He said that India was feeling uncomfort due to development
projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.
He said that GB held a 50,000 megawatt potential which
would be utilized for the benefit of the people of this country.
To a question regarding Kashmir, he said that India should
come forward for dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the issue of
Kashmir following the United Nations resolution.
Hafeez ur Rehman said that India was involved in human
rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He said that India was
promoting extremism while Pakistan was fighting to flush out the
menace of extremism.
To another question he said that minorities including Muslim
and Sikh living in India were facing difficulties in celebrating
their religious festivals.
The CM said that the minorities living in Pakistan were
fully enjoying the religious rights and other facilities here.
