CPEC to bring prosperity to whole region: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry while rejecting negative propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) has said it will bring glad tidings and is a source of prosperity for both the nations.

Talking exclusively to a private news channel ,he said that “CPEC brings glad tidings for the Pakistani and Chinese people and also for the entire region which include Middle East and South Asian states.

The ambassador emphasized that no country should view the project from any other way.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that he has tried to overcome United States’s doubts with regard to Pakistan.

“Pakistan and US should work together as the practice had benefitted both the countries in the past and fulfilled their mutual interests. And yes, the links between both the countries is increasing. A US delegation went to Pakistan and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif visited Washington. Our Interior Minister also has a scheduled tour,” he said.