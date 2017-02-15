CPEC to bring prosperity for people of AJK: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would bring prosperity for people of the AJK.

Talking to a news channel, he said there was need to develop tourism in AJK to achieve the objectives.

He said the AJK had had big potential for hydro projects, adding that

Neelum Jhelum project was in the final stages.

Masood Khan said focus was being given to health sector

to facilitate the people in the area.

He assured to provide incentives to the industrial sector.

The AJK was also rich in mineral resources, he added.

The president AJK said Karot and Kohala hydel power projects

were the part of CPEC, adding that the projects were also in final stages.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had the ambition to launch rail project for providing best travelling facility to people of the AJK.

To a question, he said focus was also being given to improve the road networks in the AJK.

To another question, he said the economic development in the AJK was aim of the present government while the moral and diplomatic struggle for the Kashmiri people living in the Indian Occupied Kashmir would continue till the liberation and achieving rights of the Kashmiris.

He said China could help in the vocational training of the

people of this country.