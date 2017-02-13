CPEC to bring economic, Trade & Social changes in region: Governor

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan

Achakzai has said that completion of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) will bring economic, trade and social changes at a

large scale in the region.

Governor talking to Radio Pakistan said that Pakistan and Australia are enjoying good friendly ties since long and these mutual ties could further be strengthened through enhancing cooperation in different sectors.

Muhammad Khan Achakzai added that the mountainous range in

Balochistan is being given the status of National Park so that the

wildlife and botanies found in them could be preserved.