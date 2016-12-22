CPEC to bring economic revolution, peace, prosperity in country: Kh. Asif

SIALKOT, Dec 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a splendid project of progress and prosperity of Pakistan which would bring economic revolution, peace and massive employment opportunities in the country.

He stated this while talking to newsmen at his residence here Sialkot

Cantt.

He said US$ 46 billion massive Chinese investment in Pakistan was an

ample proof of Pakistan’s positive, effective and successful economic policies.

He said Pakistan would continue to develop and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif added that the political elements busy in

hooliganism in the parliament were actually doing this for their political survival.

He said people had become matured politically and they had rejected the negative styled dharna (sit-in) politics in the country.

The Federal Minister said the government was committed to raise the

living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said the government was fulfilling all of its promises made with the people.

He said the PML-N would remain successful in the court of masses in 2018 general elections.

He said the PML-N had brought a competent leadership in the local bodies for serving people at their doorsteps.