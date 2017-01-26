CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad

Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia

besides providing solid and stable economy to the region.

He was addressing a ceremony held in

connection with International Customs Day here at Alhamra Hall.

The Governor said the World Customs Organization (WCO)

had dedicated 2017 for enhanced enforcement under the slogan

“Data Analysis for effective Border Management”.

He said that information technology was the best source for

data analysis, adding that it was good that the Customs

department had made good use of information technology and

over the years, it had made great strides in the field of

automation by developing one of the best custom clearance

system in the region.

Rajwana said that it was matter of great

satisfaction that automation had been made to develop linkages

with other departments and it would ensure more transparency

and facilitation to the business community.

The governor congratulated the Customs department on the

inauguration of anti-smuggling software which had been

developed in collaboration with Punjab Information technology

Board to monitor the anti smuggling activities.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the country

was moving towards progress and added that the sacrifices of

Pak Army Jawans, innocent children of Army Public School

Peshawar, students of Charsadda University and law

enforcement agencies would not go to waste.

He said that Overseas Pakistani Commission had

also been set up which, he added, was working to redress the

problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.

Rajawna said the government was well aware of

problems of Overseas Pakistanis and all possible steps were

being taken to resolve their issues.

Later, the governor also visited the exhibition of

posters on “Role of Customs department in development of

Pakistan”.