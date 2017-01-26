CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad
Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia
besides providing solid and stable economy to the region.
He was addressing a ceremony held in
connection with International Customs Day here at Alhamra Hall.
The Governor said the World Customs Organization (WCO)
had dedicated 2017 for enhanced enforcement under the slogan
“Data Analysis for effective Border Management”.
He said that information technology was the best source for
data analysis, adding that it was good that the Customs
department had made good use of information technology and
over the years, it had made great strides in the field of
automation by developing one of the best custom clearance
system in the region.
Rajwana said that it was matter of great
satisfaction that automation had been made to develop linkages
with other departments and it would ensure more transparency
and facilitation to the business community.
The governor congratulated the Customs department on the
inauguration of anti-smuggling software which had been
developed in collaboration with Punjab Information technology
Board to monitor the anti smuggling activities.
He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the country
was moving towards progress and added that the sacrifices of
Pak Army Jawans, innocent children of Army Public School
Peshawar, students of Charsadda University and law
enforcement agencies would not go to waste.
He said that Overseas Pakistani Commission had
also been set up which, he added, was working to redress the
problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.
Rajawna said the government was well aware of
problems of Overseas Pakistanis and all possible steps were
being taken to resolve their issues.
Later, the governor also visited the exhibition of
posters on “Role of Customs department in development of
Pakistan”.
