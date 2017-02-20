CPEC to bring economic revolution in Pakistan, region: Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Minister for Religious Affair, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring economic revolution in Pakistan and the region.

He said this while addressing various gatherings in different areas of Mansehra, said a statement issued here.

Sardar Yousaf said most of the energy projects would be completed by the end of 2018.

Work on the first phase of Hazara Motorway was going with fast pace, the minister added.

He said, “all the conspiracies against CPEC would be foiled. We should shun all differences and play role in economic progress of the country.”