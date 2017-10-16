CPEC to bring economic revolution in country: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dostain Khan Jamaldini has said on Monday that completion of Gwadar deep sea port and China Pakistan Mega Project (CPEC) mega project would bring a new economic revolution not only in the country rather the entire region.

Talking to Radio Pakistan Jamaldini said that construction work on Gwadar deep sea port and CPEC mega projects is in progress with full pace.

He said that the Gwadar Port would play a vital role in promotion of contacts among China Pakistan, Cars, Iran and other regional countries.

He further said that construction of an International Airport in Gwadar is also to be started within the days to come while transhipment is also going to be started soon on Gwadar Port.

Chairman said sister port relationship between Gwadar Port and Iranian Port, Chabahar do exists and construction work of a railway track between both the ports is also under consideration.