CPEC to bring economic revolution in coming years: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in the whole region.

He was addressing an “Award Ceremony of 4th Convention of Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia Pacific” (FEIAP-2017) jointly organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Higher Education Commission (HEC), FEIAP and NUST University.

Felicitating the award winners, the governor said, “We all are here to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these figures.”

He also extend warm welcome to foreign guests for travelling to attend this event.

The engineers had been in the front row in making inventions and application of modern technologies, he said, adding they had always been viewed with great expectations in developing every sphere of engineering system.

He said CPEC would bring rapid progress within next few years across the region.

Jhagra said the distinguished body of engineers should continue its leading role in development of engineering profession, making knowledge driven opportunities more accessible to its members.

He appreciated the supportive role of FEIAP’s president Dr John Chien-Chung Lie for obtaining full membership of Washington Accord.

“I am also grateful to FEIAP for awarding Pakistan as first economy and in getting FEIAP Accreditation in 2015,” he maintained.

He also appreciated the role of Chairman PEC to bring reforms in his department to improve its performance.

The governor on the occasion distributed awards amongst the engineers of the year.