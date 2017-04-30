CPEC to boost socio-economic development in Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun

Weidong has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will

give a new boost to socio-economic development in Pakistan as well

in the region.

He was talking to President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zubair Tufail in Islamabad.

He said new power projects under the CPEC will help overcome energy crisis in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The envoy said the Chinese companies investing in the CPEC projects will transfer technology to Pakistan and focus on products having demand in the Chinese market.