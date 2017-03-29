CPEC to bolster trade activities in country, region: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bolster trade and business activities in the country and region.

Addressing a seminar on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor:

Opportunities and Challenges’, the President termed CPEC a framework of regional connectivity which would not only benefit Pakistan and China but also the entire region.

The seminar was jointly organized by National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP).

The President said the landmark project had the potential to

realize the dream of shared goals, destiny, harmony and collective development through enhancement of geographical linkages.

He said CPEC would not only enhance regional connectivity in terms of infrastructure development, it would also lead to economic integration of regional economies.

The President said educational institutions of vibrant nations act like think-tanks and regard it as their foremost responsibility to deliberate on the challenges to the state and present the result of their research to the government in the light of which the latter formulates practicable polices.

He said to reap maximum dividends from emerging business opportunities, it was necessary for scientists, engineers and experts in different fields to take charge in changing circumstances.

The President stated that the foremost responsibility of scientists and engineers should aim at strengthening their grip on science and technology with the help of which they could address the anticipated challenges to business, industries and new technology.

The President appreciated NUST and IEP on organizing seminar on CPEC to manifest the significance of this mega project and stressed that the two should ink agreements of mutual cooperation with relevant universities and professional institutions in China.

He hoped that candid discussion and free exchange of ideas during the seminar would help in chalking out a way forward on how to derive optimal benefits from the emerging opportunities and possibilities.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong, President Institution of Engineers Pakistan Dr. Izhar ul Haq and Rector National University of Sciences & Technology Lt. Gen. Naveed Zaman also addressed the seminar.