ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development
Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan has been smoothly implementing the
plan to build China Pakistan Economic Corridor despite experiencing
some challenges.
In an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum
in Chinese city of Dalian, he said the corridor would be completed
in three phases by 2030.
The Minister said CPEC would help boost Pakistan’s energy
security and infrastructure by attracting foreign investment.
CPEC to bolster Pakistan’s economy
ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development