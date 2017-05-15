CPEC to benefit many sectors of Pakistan: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said many sectors of Pakistan including agriculture would benefit from the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to a private news channel, he said a huge investment was being made on Gawadar airport, highways and skill development programs, adding CPEC would benefit both China and Pakistan.

There was a need to strengthen agriculture sector to achieve results from the industrial sector, he said.

Dr Musadik Malik said CPEC would provide vast opportunities to expand exports of different products.

To a question he said the federal government had taken initiatives to make huge investment in various projects to facilitate the people of Sindh province.

He said the present government was investing billions of rupees on Qasim Port, Thar projects besides initiating health insurance scheme for the people of Sindh areas.

He said green line project would also be completed with the help of federal government.

The spokesman said the government had also allocated a sufficient amount for water projects to be completed in Karachi areas.