CPEC to allow Pakistan to become hub of socioeconomic activity: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development

Ahsan Iqbal Friday said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) would

allow Pakistan to become a hub of socioeconomic activity between

Asia, Central Asia and South Asia.

He was addressing the 1st All Pakistan Chambers and

Associations Seminar on CPEC held at Gawadar, Baluchistan, said a

press release issued here.

The seminar was attended by all the business and commerce

chambers of Pakistan, government officials, local community and

other major stakeholders.

The minister noted that CPEC was a fusion of China’s vision of

“One Belt and One Road” and Pakistan’s Vision 2025.

The minister remarked that CPEC would not only benefit Pakistan

and China but would also benefit the entire region and beyond.

He apprised the audience that inter and intra region

connectivity provided by CPEC makes it a fate changer for everyone

because connectivity ensures greater trade, socioeconomic activity

and general welfare.

Ahsan informed that CPEC project would result in breaking the

two bottlenecks faced by Pakistan’s economy, lack of infrastructure

and energy shortage.

He termed infrastructure and energy as the two essential pre-

requisites of development and questioned the knowledge of critics

who object to infrastructure investments in CPEC.

He further explained CPEC by breaking it down into four

components as infrastructure projects, energy projects, Gawadar Port

and industrial and economic zones.

The minister stated that historical investments were made in

infrastructure which had led to upcountry connectivity of Gawadar

for the first time.

He praised the sacrifice of 44 FWO soldiers who gave their

lives but did not allow the negative forces to sabotage the

infrastructure projects in Balochistan.

Energy mix adopted under CPEC was diverse and would produce

economical and affordable energy, he noted. Neglected coal reserves,

renewable energy, hydel and other sources of energy were explored

under CPEC.

Ahsan categorically squashed all noises suggesting that CPEC

would lead to a loss of domestic business or employment.

He stated that proposed industrial and economic zones under

CPEC were efforts to leverage Pakistan’s comparative advantage in

labour to attract the relocating business of China in light of

engineering and labour intensive industry which could lead to

initiation of a new age of industrialization in Pakistan.

He stated that 85 million jobs were up for grabs in China due

to relocation of Chinese business who had lost their competitive

advantage because of rise in cost of operation in China, CPEC

presents an opportunity to Pakistan to grab major of share of the

available jobs which could help employ the unemployed surplus labour.

He noted that CPEC had allowed Pakistan to transform Pak-China

geo-strategic relations into geo-economic for the first time in the

History.

CPEC was further allowing Pakistan to embrace the shift the

world saw in 20th Century from geo-politics to geo-economics,

remarked the minister.

On the above stated grounds, the minister stated that CPEC

offered unprecedented opportunities for Pakistani business.

The minister said in order to gauge the progress Pakistan

had made over the last few years it was important to draw comparison

of Pakistan of now and 2013.

He noted that 2013 saw Pakistan termed as the most dangerous

country by the global media whereas now in 2017 the same media was

calling Pakistan as the next ‘Asian Tiger.’

He pointed out that similarly in 2013 Pakistan was considered

a security risk and state was cornered by terrorists but today the

terrorists were on the run and cornered by the state, government

actions had resulted in a safer and secure Pakistan.

The minister also pointed out that energy crisis was reaching

a breaking point in 2013, timely efforts and mega investments in

energy sector under CPEC was drastically increasing Pakistan’s

capacity to produce energy.

Ahsan Iqbal hoped that CPEC could be materalised as a tool of

inclusive growth where the people of Pakistan could be the subjects of

the development process.

He thanked all the Chambers of Pakistan, Business Community at

large, people of the Gawadar, and the youth of Gawadar for extending

their trust and support to the efforts of the government aimed at

ensuring that Pakistan would rise and shine.