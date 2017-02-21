CPEC to accelerate pace of progress, economic development in AJK: Ahsan Iqbal

MUZAFFARABAD Feb.21(APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal here Tuesday said China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) was a life line project for Pakistan and Azad Kashmir that would also accelerate pace of economic development in Azad Kashmir being part of it.

The Federal Minister expressed these views while addressing to students during his visit to Muzaffarabad Medical College (MMC) as chief guest here on Tuesday.

AJK Minister for Planning and Development Dr.Najib Naqi, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Asif Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Khawaja Ahsan, AJK Secretary Health Major General Khalid Hussain , Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Malik Israr and concerned officials accompanied the Federal Minister.

Speaking as chief guest, Ahsan Iqbal said medical education carried immense importance as it directly attached to human service and stressed upon students to utilize all their energies and resources to achieve laurels in their selected fields in education and make best medical service to people objective of their lives.

He said everything can be achieved through continuous hard work, professionalism and commitment for achieving the set goals in education.

“Today Pakistan is economically more stable and strong than it was in 2013 and the country will become more economically stronger with completion of CPEC projects.”

“AJK has been included in CPEC and become part of this mega project, which would bring massive economic and industrial development here,” he clarified.

Ahsan Iqbal said funds for construction of medical college would be provided and directed AJK Planning and Development and other concerned officials to complete required work for construction of medical college’s building at earliest.

He asked students to set goals for themselves in their education, take care of time and think positively to achieve their set targets. Ahsan asked students to take full advantages of the facilities being provided to them at the colleges and universities.

The Minister visited different sections and class rooms of the college and registered his remarks in the visitors’ book. The Principal of MMC also gave a shield to the Minister.