CPEC to accelerate economic growth of all countries in region: Pakistani diplomat

CHICAGO, April 9 (APP): The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help boost economy of all countries in the region and even benefit the U.S. which is selling turbines for energy projects in Pakistan, a senior Pakistani diplomat has said.

Speaking at a seminar marking the 70th anniversary of Pakistan, Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said the United Kingdom, Germany and South Korea had also expressed interest to invest in Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy projects.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Student Association of Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), Chicago.

The President of Pakistani Student Association, Faizan Urfi, introduced Consul General Tirmizi to the audience that included a number of students from Pakistan, U.S., Bangladesh, India and Europe.

Emphasizing that students were future leaders, the consul general said that the skills of Pakistani foreign qualified engineers, IT professionals and doctors would take the country to the heights of economic and technological development.

Tirmizi urged the students to organize similar events at all educational institutions to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. The premises of Pakistan Consulate in Chicago have been turned into a platform for Pakistani-American community’s activities.

The event was rounded off with a 45-minute question-answer session during which many students asked about Pakistan’s internal situation, Islamabad-Washington relations and the country’s bilateral relations with regional countries, especially Afghanistan, India and Iran.

Some students from India and Bangladesh expressed their desire to visit Pakistan along with their Pakistani classmates to get a better understanding of the country. Consul General Tirmizi welcomed the idea.

Pakistan, he said, was progressing politically, economically and socially, despite serious challenges emanating from deteriorating regional challenges.