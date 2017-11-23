CPEC should be top priority for all: Muqam

HANGU, Nov 23 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and provincial president PML-N Amir Muqam Thursday

said the time demanded implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor shunning

any difference and ensuring lasting peace in the country.

Addressing a public gathering here at Doaba area in Tehsil Tall, he said the whole nation

should stand united for peace and stability so that the economic corridor project could be executed.

He said Imran Khan was mulling to sabotage the new elections’ bill in Senate by resisting it,

despite the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be the most rewarded, if

the bill was passed.

Muqam said that KP province would get five extra seats in the National Assembly and still Imran

Khan was resisting the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Referring to Garha Matta incident in district DI Khan he questioned that why Imran Khan

did not say any word on the incident. He said the inhuman incident had exposed

the real face of PTI and its tall claims of model police and change in KP.

Earlier, he announced 132 KVA grid station for Doaba and setting up of NADRA Centre in the area. He

said the people of Hangu has utmost right on the gas which was explored in the

area, adding that gas supply would be ensured to Doaba.

On the occasion, Muqam directed PESCO to restore power supply to disconnected areas in Tehsil Tall

after consultation with local representatives.