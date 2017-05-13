CPEC related projects being completed transparently: CM

LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister
Shehbaz Sharif has said China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) related projects are being completed in a
transparent and speedy manner.
He was talking to representatives of the media
houses in Beijing today, says a handout issued here on
Saturday.
He termed the electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal
Power Project, in a small period of time, as a big
achievement and congratulated the nation for it.
The news of electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal
Power Plant had doubled joys of his Chinese tour, he
added.
He said speed and quality with which the work was
completed on Sahiwal Coal Power Plant had no resemblance in
the 70 years history of the country.
He disclosed that Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif would inaugurate 1,320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power
Project this month and added that this project would help in
reducing loadshedding.
The chief minister commended the hardwork of Chinese
leadership, the high-officials of the Chinese companies
working on the project, workers and concerned departments of
the Punjab government.
After the start of this plant, 25 per cent overall
decrease in loadshedding would occur during summer, he added.
The Chief Minister told that this was the first energy
project which had been completed on fast-track basis under
the CPEC.
He said supercritical boilers had been installed to
protect atmosphere and international standards had been
followed with regard to protect the environment.
