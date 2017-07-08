CPEC related modern technology to help alleviate energy issues: President

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday

said the use of modern technology in the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) related energy projects would alleviate the energy

crisis in Pakistan and play a key role in it’s long-term growth.

The president was talking to Dr. Wan Gang, Chinese minister

for science and technology who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain,

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and senior officials were also

present in the meeting, according to a press release.

The president said the bilateral cooperation in the

field of science and technology was progressing well and

hoped that the decisions taken during this visit, would

further enhance the cooperation in this important area.

“We are also interested in benefitting from China’s

ambitious China-South Asian Countries Science and Technology

Partnership Programme (CSA-STEP) and enhance our economic

cooperation through technology transfer,” he added.

The president noted with satisfaction that 17 protocols

had been concluded so far in accordance with the Framework

Agreement on Science and Technology, signed between the two

countries in 1976 and the 18th Protocol was being signed

during this visit.

He said Pakistan and China were `Iron Brothers’,

strategic partners and good neighbours.

The friendship with China was the cornerstone of

their foreign policy and bilateral strategic partnership

served as an anchor for regional peace and stability.

He emphasized to maintain the momentum of high-level

bilateral exchanges and enhance people-to-people interaction.

The president underscored that China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) was the latest example of their excellent

economic cooperation.

Scientific knowledge and technology could bring value

addition to CPEC projects, he said, adding they were keen to

incorporate this knowledge in industry for value addition of

local raw materials and finished products.

The president said Pakistan would continue to focus on

further enhancing trade relations with China to bring them at

par with bilateral political and strategic relations.

The Chinese minister for science and technology said

that both countries had a long history of working together

in various fields including science and technology.

He offered to cooperate in all sectors where Pakistan

needed Chinese support including maritime industry,

biodiversity, renewable energy, establishment of joint

scientific labs for the young scientists and working together

for the climate change for benefit of entire humanity.