CPEC related modern technology to help alleviate energy issues: President

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday
said the use of modern technology in the China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) related energy projects would alleviate the energy
crisis in Pakistan and play a key role in it’s long-term growth.
The president was talking to Dr. Wan Gang, Chinese minister
for science and technology who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain,
Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and senior officials were also
present in the meeting, according to a press release.
The president said the bilateral cooperation in the
field of science and technology was progressing well and
hoped that the decisions taken during this visit, would
further enhance the cooperation in this important area.
“We are also interested in benefitting from China’s
ambitious China-South Asian Countries Science and Technology
Partnership Programme (CSA-STEP) and enhance our economic
cooperation through technology transfer,” he added.
The president noted with satisfaction that 17 protocols
had been concluded so far in accordance with the Framework
Agreement on Science and Technology, signed between the two
countries in 1976 and the 18th Protocol was being signed
during this visit.
He said Pakistan and China were `Iron Brothers’,
strategic partners and good neighbours.
The friendship with China was the cornerstone of
their foreign policy and bilateral strategic partnership
served as an anchor for regional peace and stability.
He emphasized to maintain the momentum of high-level
bilateral exchanges and enhance people-to-people interaction.
The president underscored that China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) was the latest example of their excellent
economic cooperation.
Scientific knowledge and technology could bring value
addition to CPEC projects, he said, adding they were keen to
incorporate this knowledge in industry for value addition of
local raw materials and finished products.
The president said Pakistan would continue to focus on
further enhancing trade relations with China to bring them at
par with bilateral political and strategic relations.
The Chinese minister for science and technology said
that both countries had a long history of working together
in various fields including science and technology.
He offered to cooperate in all sectors where Pakistan
needed Chinese support including maritime industry,
biodiversity, renewable energy, establishment of joint
scientific labs for the young scientists and working together
for the climate change for benefit of entire humanity.
