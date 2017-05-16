CPEC property of four provinces, equally beneficial for 200 million people in Pakistan: CM Punjab

BEIJING, May 16 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework was property of the four provinces, Giglgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and it was equally beneficial for 200 million people across the country.

The chief ministers of the four provinces under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended the Belt and Road Forum and gave a very positive message to not only the Chinese leadership but also the entire world that they were on one page for economic development of the country, he made these remarks after inauguration of a computer lab at Pakistan Embassy College, here.

A large number of students from Punjab province who are learning Chinese language in different Chinese universities and institutes under CM Punjab Chinese Language Scholarship Program were present.

While commenting on Pak-China friendship, he said, it was unique, unmatched and based on mutual trust and respect.

China always extended economic support to Pakistan without any condition and now it was investing US$ 50 billion under CPEC for up-gradation of infrastructure, construction of roads, transport, energy projects and industrial parks in all parts of the country.

He said, the CPEC framework signed only two year ago, had become a reality as some development projects had already been completed while some were under the process of completion in near future.

About the much-needed energy projects, he said, the 1320 MW power project at Sahiwal was producing 550 MW electricity while the Bahawalpur Solar energy power station was producing 300 MW electricity.

He said in the Sindh province, coal-based power projects were being installed at Thar coal deposit site while the 1320 MW Port Qasim power project near Karachi was in final stage.

The Punjab Chief Minister said, Chinese President, Xi Jinping particularly mentioned development of Gwadar Port, a part of CPEC framework, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister, Muahmmed Nawaz Sharif.

Terming the One Belt One Road Initiative as beneficial for the entire globe, he said, it would help participating countries to help raise living standard of their people.

This Initiative is about empowering, strengthening and developing the countries by upgrading their infrastructure and human resource, he added.

While commenting on Belt and Road Forum, he said that 20 heads of government and state, representatives of international organizations and NGOs attended the forum which was a great success.

The visionary speech delivered by the Chinese President during the forum had caught attention of the entire globe, he said and added, the One Belt One Road Initiative was a futuristic vision for the countries which needed revival of their economies and well being of people.

The CM Punjab advised the students to take keen interest in their study and participate in the development of the country as well as making Pakistan a great nation.

Terming the students as the ambassador of Pakistan, he said they could play pivotal role in bringing the two friendly countries more closer.

Later, a Chinese translation book of famous spiritual book “Kashaf ul Mahjoob” of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was presented to the Chief Minister.

Principal of Pakistan Embassy School, teachers and senior officials of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing were also present.