CPEC project will bring revolutionary changes: Economic Expert

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Economic Expert Dr Noor Fatima on Tuesday said the mega projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play an instrumental role in bringing revolutionary changes in the country’s economy.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she said that the government was working for regional connectivity and the more stakeholders would become part of CPEC.

“Completion of these mega projects would open new vistas of development and prosperity in the country,” she said.