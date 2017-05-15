CPEC project to change fate of country: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer project which would change fate of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said chief ministers of all the four provinces were accompanying Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on China visit and it was having positive impact.

He said number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed with China in various fields.

The minister said that CPEC was a project which would connect three continents with each other.

Tariq Fazal said roads and highways were being constructed to connect parts of the country.

He said enemies of the country and CPEC, were creating hurdles in execution of the project however they will not succeed.