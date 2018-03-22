CPEC project creates opportunities for profitable investment: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Mar 22 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was

creating prosperous opportunities for profitable investment in Balochistan, while we want the companions of country

to take advantage of timely from the Russian Federation.

He said this while talking with Rassian’s Consul General Dr, Aleksander G Khozin called him at Governor House on Thursday.

He said that Russians investors would provide all facilities and security in Balochistan’s Gwadar.

During meeting, they discussed about relation of Pakistan and Russia and implementation of CPEC.

Governor Muhammad Khan said Balochistan is basically agricultural area where there is a special significance of various vegetable and fruit production.

He said Russian investor could get benefits from agricultural of Balochistan including production vegetables, fruits and its markets which is a profitable activity for Russian investors.

They expressed satisfaction over Russia and Pakistan growing relations. Russian Consulate General said that we could provide Russia an easy way to Central Asia for trade expansion.

He said that Russian country would promote its trade activities, despite the speed of global economic and social development is fast.

Governor Balochistan highlighted the importance of regional cooperation organization and regional unity, saying that due to the effective role of these organizations, the possibility of cooperation and development has been increased in the region.

Governor Balochistan hoped that relations of both countries would be more stable in future which is for benefit of people of both the countries.

Gifts and memory shields were also exchanged among guest after the meeting.