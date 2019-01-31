CPEC, peaceful Afghanistan to open new avenues of progress in region: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said new avenues of development and progress for youth will emerge in country after achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan and fast implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to the youth during the dialogue held on the topic of “Democratic and Peaceful Governance and Sustainable Development in Pakistan” between Youth and Parliamentarians on Thursday, a press release said.

On this occasion, large numbers of parliamentarians were present to respond the questions and suggestion raised by the youth.