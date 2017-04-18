CPEC opens new opportunities between both countries: Jatoi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Industries and production Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi Tuesday said that CPEC has opened new horizons of industrial opportunities between China and Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Chinese investor Li Jianxin led by Agha Shahid Chairman PASDEC in a meeting, said a statement issued here by the ministry.

Murtaza Jatoi said that Chinese investors should invest in Pakistan’s growing stone industry as there was a huge demand for Marble in the country.

He said that there was a huge potential of investment in Pakistan in Stone Industry, engineering mining, energy and infrastructure.

The hebei Jianxin Architectural Group prepared to invest in Stone Industry and in real estate.

General Li said that his group will introduce new technology in Pakistan modern style marble polishing, flooring, roof selling, wall gilding, this group wants to establish Industrial State in Karachi.

Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi said Bin-Qasim and National Industrial Park have space for this project, more over the minister suggested if the Chinese group go for joint venture with PASDEC for this project Ministry will help them.

The delegation thanks the minister for support and invites Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi to visit China.

Federal Minister in his concluding remarks, said that there was a massive movement in the country in the wake of CPEC and that there was a lot of room to build bridges between the two brotherly nations.

He also hoped that industry to industry relation will help learn a lot from chinese experience.