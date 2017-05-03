CPEC offers multiple regional, global economic opportunities

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): The improved law and order in Pakistan

in general and Balochistan in particular has opened up bundles of golden economic opportunities for the international investors in the share of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – the real game changer for the countries of the region and others.

These views were expressed by the members of a high level delegation

from Balochistan, while addressing a well-attended meeting at the Belgian Senate, here Wednesday.

CPEC will prove to be a fate changer for Balochistan as an entry and

exit point for the One Belt One Road initiative, it will bring immense economic opportunities for the province as well as neighbouring countries of Pakistan.

“It holds also great prospects for the European countries,” the

delegation told the Senate.

The meeting was organized by Parvez Iqbal Loser, President of

EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation, hosted by Senator Bertin Mampaka and moderated by the member Brussels Parliament Dr Manzoor Zahoor Elahi.

The nine member delegation is being led by Minister for Irrigation and

Energy Nawabzada Jangayz Marri, and it is comprised of provincial ministers and parliamentarians including Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Members of Balochistan Assembly, Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza and tribal notable, Umair Ahmed Hussaini.

The official spokesman of the government of Balochistan Anwaarul Haq

Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.

The Minister for Home and Tribal affairs Mr Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti

discussed law and order situation in Balochistan and pointed out that people, paid by some foreign elements, have been manoeuvring in Pakistan.

The minister asserted that there were no separatist movements in

Balochistan at the moment only few foreign funded miscreants have tried to create such misperceptions.

Member Brussels Parliament Dr Manzoor Zahoor Elahi, in his welcoming

remarks said the visit of delegation from Balochistan will help in promoting business ties between Belgium and Pakistan.

Senators Bertin Mampaka Andre du Bus de Warnaffe, Catherine Moureaux,

and MEP Julie Ward commended people of Pakistan for their resilience and expressed the need for enhancing bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Belgium.