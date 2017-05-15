CPEC, OBOR are all about “shared prosperity”: PM

BEIJING, May 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said that the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were all about shared prosperity, beginning a new era for humanity and vowing progress and prosperity in the poor regions.

“Work has already begun across Asia and Africa on infrastructure, industrial cooperation and new platforms of technology. Financial flows have found their way to some of the least developed parts of the world. These outcomes are knitting nations and regions into economic networks and inclusive neighbourhoods that transcend borders,” the prime minister said addressing the second session of Leaders Roundtable as part of the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Prime Minister along with the a total of 29 heads of state and government here to attend the high profile event, were driven to picturesque Yanqi Lake to attend and address the event themed ‘Connectivity Cooperation for Interconnected Development.’

He said the core of the OBOR initiative was connectivity and long-term development, especially in developing countries.

He apprised the gathering that OBOR was in fact the beginning of a new era for humanity, which has brought to poor regions in the belt-road countries, spectacular opportunities to break free from the vicious cycle of poverty and under-development.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the railroads, highways, ports and airports that were being built were redefining economic landscapes within countries and regions.

“Hinterlands are being connected with coasts. Big businesses are moving to less developed and neglected territories. And a new generation of entrepreneurs is being inspired,” he remarked.

He viewed that the OBOR-led connectivity was reshaping the global economic dynamics. Emerging economies are the primary beneficiaries of the improved infrastructure and healthy growth in trade and services, he added.

He said Pakistan was pursuing a vision of a peaceful, inter-connected and prosperous neighbourhood with great determination.

“In particular, we recognise the potential of digital technologies as a catalyst of connectivity, change and enablement. We have relentlessly pursued policies for digital and financial inclusion during the last four years,” he said.

While doing this, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan had particularly focused on the most disadvantaged segments of our population. Rapid digitalisation and next generation connectivity were at the heart of his government’s agenda for transforming into a knowledge-based economy.

Prime Minister Sharif said the enhanced economic cooperation would benefit the present and future generations and reduce regional tensions and strife. We believe in a shared, inclusive, and “win-win” development.

Building CPEC together, both Pakistan and China were reaping the early benefits of interconnected development.

He said the connection of Xinjiang to Gwadar and Karachi created new supply and logistic chains, as well as manufacturing networks. In fact, CPEC has infused Pakistan’s economy with new vitality and dynamism, he maintained.

He said Gwadar Port would link up East, West and South Asia besides reaching out to African and European markets.

Progress on the port is swift, and very soon Gwadar will develop into an inspired, organic, and dynamic city full of great opportunities, the prime minister added.