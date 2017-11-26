CPEC Media Forum begins on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The third China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum, initiated by the Pakistan-China Institute in collaboration with the Embassy of China and its Chinese Media partner, the China Economic Network, would be held on Monday, November 27 here.

The Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing is scheduled to give a Keynote speech, while Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Minister for Maritime Affairs, would be the chief guest on the occasion, official sources said.

Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed would also make the opening speech.

Apart from the inaugural and closing sessions, there would be two interactive sessions in the morning and the afternoon focusing on promoting an information and cultural corridor through the media to support and supplement the CPEC.

The chief guest at the concluding session would be Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who would also present shields to the participants of the seminar.

President of the CPEC Media Forum Hafiz Tahir Khalil is also scheduled to make a presentation.

The sessions would also be addressed by the visiting 7-member Media Delegation from China including Director of Pakistan Studies Centre Peking University Tang Mengsheng and Director of Pakistan Centre Tsinghua University Beijing Prof Li Xiguang as well as by Managing Director of Jang Group Sarmad Ali and CEO of INP Asif Salahuddin.

Representing the government of Pakistan, there would be presentations by Director of CPEC Cell Ministry of Planning Hassan Daud and Head of CPEC Centre for Excellence of PIDE Dr Shahid Rasheed.