CPEC means Pakistan’s entry into global supply chain: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms Prof Dr Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) meant Pakistan’s entry

into global supply chain.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of

first Pakistan-China Forum on Higher Education, held here at Air

University jointly organized by the Higher Education

Commission of Pakistan and China Association of Higher Education.

The one-day forum on “Challenges of Equitable Access and

Quality in Higher Education” was addressed by eminent speakers from

the higher education bodies of the two countries and attended by the

faculty and students from the universities at Islamabad and

Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the efforts

of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for building CPEC University

Alliance and CPEC Consortium of Business Schools.

“These efforts will help build collaborative linkages and

intellectual connectivity which symbolize the spirit of CPEC,” he

added.

He welcomed the Chinese scholars to Pakistan which he hoped

would explore new avenues of mutual cooperation between the two

countries.

The minister said that the government was fully supporting

higher education commission which aimed at capacity building of existing

Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to prepare suitable human

resource for CPEC and promote cultural harmony between the two

countries.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Executive Director of

HEC, Dr Arshad Ali thanked the Minister for his wholehearted support

for higher education, which he emphasized was not a goal but a

pre-requisite in a knowledge-based economy.

The Forum focused on three areas including National Role and

Contribution in Improving Quality of Higher Education; Ensuring

Quality with Large-scale Increase in Access and Balancing Quality

of Higher Education in diverse regions.

The forum started with a welcome note from the Vice

Chancellor, Air University, AVM (R) Faaiz Amir and a scholarly

exposition of the theme by Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, Consultant

CPEC at HEC.

The leader of the Chinese delegation, Ms. Xiaomei Wang,

highlighted the need for greater cooperation between the academia of

the two countries.

The distinguished speakers of the Plenary Session included Dr

Sohail H. Naqvi, VC LUMS; Xiaomei Wang, Deputy Secretary General of

China Association of Higher Education; Imtiaz Ali Rastgar, Chairman

Rastgar Group of Companies; Fan XiaoXian, China Association of

Higher Education, and Dr Mahmood ul Hassan Butt, Consultant, HEC

(Moderator).

The learned speakers in the first Parallel Session were

including Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik, VC Virtual University; Prof

Guangli Zhou, Deputy Dean, School of Education Renmin University; Dr

Iqrar A Khan, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad; Mengjli Han,

Graduate School of Education, Dalian University; Dr Shahid Rashid,

Executive Director, Centre of Excellence CPEC; and Dr Samina Amin

Qadir, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (Moderator).

The speakers at the Second Parallel Session included Hassan

Daud, Project Director, CPEC; Ming Xiaochang, Jiangsu Society for

Research in Higher Education; Prof Dost Muhammad Baloch, VC Lasbela

University, Dr Muhammad Asif Khan, VC, Karakoram International

University, Gilgit; and Dr Razia Sultana, VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Women University, Peshawar (Moderator).

The Forum ended with a comprehensive summing up by Dr Muhammad

Latif, Adviser (R&D), HEC and closing Remarks by the head of Chinese

delegation Xiaomei Wang. Dr Arshad Ali, the Executive Director of

HEC was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.