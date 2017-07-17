CPEC means Pakistan’s entry into global supply chain: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,
Development and Reforms Prof Dr Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) meant Pakistan’s entry
into global supply chain.
He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of
first Pakistan-China Forum on Higher Education, held here at Air
University jointly organized by the Higher Education
Commission of Pakistan and China Association of Higher Education.
The one-day forum on “Challenges of Equitable Access and
Quality in Higher Education” was addressed by eminent speakers from
the higher education bodies of the two countries and attended by the
faculty and students from the universities at Islamabad and
Rawalpindi.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the efforts
of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for building CPEC University
Alliance and CPEC Consortium of Business Schools.
“These efforts will help build collaborative linkages and
intellectual connectivity which symbolize the spirit of CPEC,” he
added.
He welcomed the Chinese scholars to Pakistan which he hoped
would explore new avenues of mutual cooperation between the two
countries.
The minister said that the government was fully supporting
higher education commission which aimed at capacity building of existing
Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to prepare suitable human
resource for CPEC and promote cultural harmony between the two
countries.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Executive Director of
HEC, Dr Arshad Ali thanked the Minister for his wholehearted support
for higher education, which he emphasized was not a goal but a
pre-requisite in a knowledge-based economy.
The Forum focused on three areas including National Role and
Contribution in Improving Quality of Higher Education; Ensuring
Quality with Large-scale Increase in Access and Balancing Quality
of Higher Education in diverse regions.
The forum started with a welcome note from the Vice
Chancellor, Air University, AVM (R) Faaiz Amir and a scholarly
exposition of the theme by Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, Consultant
CPEC at HEC.
The leader of the Chinese delegation, Ms. Xiaomei Wang,
highlighted the need for greater cooperation between the academia of
the two countries.
The distinguished speakers of the Plenary Session included Dr
Sohail H. Naqvi, VC LUMS; Xiaomei Wang, Deputy Secretary General of
China Association of Higher Education; Imtiaz Ali Rastgar, Chairman
Rastgar Group of Companies; Fan XiaoXian, China Association of
Higher Education, and Dr Mahmood ul Hassan Butt, Consultant, HEC
(Moderator).
The learned speakers in the first Parallel Session were
including Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik, VC Virtual University; Prof
Guangli Zhou, Deputy Dean, School of Education Renmin University; Dr
Iqrar A Khan, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad; Mengjli Han,
Graduate School of Education, Dalian University; Dr Shahid Rashid,
Executive Director, Centre of Excellence CPEC; and Dr Samina Amin
Qadir, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (Moderator).
The speakers at the Second Parallel Session included Hassan
Daud, Project Director, CPEC; Ming Xiaochang, Jiangsu Society for
Research in Higher Education; Prof Dost Muhammad Baloch, VC Lasbela
University, Dr Muhammad Asif Khan, VC, Karakoram International
University, Gilgit; and Dr Razia Sultana, VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto
Women University, Peshawar (Moderator).
The Forum ended with a comprehensive summing up by Dr Muhammad
Latif, Adviser (R&D), HEC and closing Remarks by the head of Chinese
delegation Xiaomei Wang. Dr Arshad Ali, the Executive Director of
HEC was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.
