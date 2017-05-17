CPEC making significant progress: Report

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is making

significant progress as work rapidly continues on the four key areas of cooperation –

energy, transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation and Gwadar Port.

Russian news agency Sputnik in its report quoting a research report of Chongyang

Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, said the construction in

these key areas was unexpectedly fast whereas electricity and infrastructure had seen

smooth development.

Over the past four years, the country has been through a period of stability, it said.

In the past four years, the annual growth rate of Pakistan’s economy has been

constantly above 4 percent, making it one of the best performers in Asia.

Its inflation rate has continued to decline, dropping below 2 percent and reaching the

lowest point in 12 years.