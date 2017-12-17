CPEC LTP to be launched on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The federal government has decided to officially launch the Long Term Plan (LTP) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday December 18, 2018.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal would be the chief guest in this official ceremony scheduled to be held at Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform,

said a press statement issued by the Ministry.

The ceremony is scheduled to be attended by the officials from the federal and provincial governments, representatives of the business and industry, academia, media and other

fraternities, it added.